New apartment complex breaks ground at historic Green Book site in Chester

CHESTER, Va. — The Better Housing Coalition broke ground Wednesday on a new apartment complex at the site of the historic Colbrook Motel in Chester.

The Colbrook Apartments will bring 144 new homes to the location that once housed a motel listed in the Green Book, a guide that helped people of color find safe accommodations while traveling during the Jim Crow era.

Greta Harris, president and CEO of Better Housing Coalition, expressed deep emotion about the project's significance during the ceremony.

"This is the most special one because of the history, of how sacred this site is. It is such an honor for us to do this work," Harris said.

The organization expects to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the completed apartments within the next year and a half.



