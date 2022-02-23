New Amazon fulfillment center coming to Augusta County

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Amazon plans to open a new fulfillment center in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, creating 500 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

The facility in Augusta County is expected to be operational in spring 2023 and will add to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 30,000 full- and part-time employees in Virginia, Youngkin's office said in a news release.

The 1 million-square-foot facility in Fishersville will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping large or bulky items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs.

“Virginia’s position as a premier logistics destination is bolstered by continued investments from industry leaders like Amazon, which is catalyzing economic development in regions across the Commonwealth," Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement.

Amazon first launched its Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling, according to the news release. It now has more than 30 fulfillment and sorting centers in Virginia and in 2018 selected Arlington for its second corporate headquarters.