How this new Alzheimer's app can help patients and their loved ones

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Alzheimer’s Association has launched a new app to help those in the early stages of the disease and their loved ones navigate their diagnosis.

The “My ALZ Journey” app was designed with input from those living with Alzheimer’s, and it will help connect individuals with education, planning tools, interactive activities, and local community resources.

“It's just the right information at the right time,” shared Jill Carroll, program manager with the Greater Richmond Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Once you download the app and submit your information, it allows you to create your own personalized plan and connect directly with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter to learn about support groups, events, and programs.

“If somebody is in the younger age, they might still be working, right?” she noted. “So if they're younger, they might have to have conversations that somebody who's diagnosed at 70 doesn't need to have.”

Carroll shared another big goal of the app is to make conversations between patients and their loved ones easier.

“Both individuals are navigating this new diagnosis, right?” said Carroll. “And so it has activities so that you will connect and have conversations about these topics and connect you locally, so that you can connect when you're ready for those on the same journey.”

The “My ALZ Journey” app is available for cell phones and tablets. You can download it for free in both the Google Play and Apple App stores.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.