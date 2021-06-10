Watch
Neo-Nazi group members linked to attack plot at Virginia gun rights rally plead guilty

AP
FILE - This image taken from a Sept. 14, 2019, video and released in a U.S. Attorney detention memorandum, shows Brian Mark Lemley Jr, driving, and Patrik Mathews, passenger seat, passing through a toll booth near Norfolk, Va., en route to Georgia. The pair, along with William Garfield Bilbrough IV, plotted to carry out "essentially a paramilitary strike" at a Virginia gun rights rally, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. FBI agents arrested Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough on Jan., 16, as part of a broader investigation of The Base, a white supremacist group. (U.S. Attorney via AP)
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 18:10:35-04

GREENBELT, Md. -- Two neo-Nazi group members whose talk of planning an attack at a Virginia gun rights rally was secretly recorded by the FBI have pleaded guilty to gun charges and obstruction of justice.

Patrik Jordan Mathews, Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a third member of The Base were arrested on federal charges in Maryland ahead of the January 2020 rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond.

Mathews and Lemley entered their guilty pleas at separate hearings on Thursday.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

FILE - In this file image from a Jan. 1, 2020, surveillance video released by the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland, Brian Mark Lemley Jr, right, and Patrik Mathews leave a store in Delaware where they purchased ammunition and paper shooting targets. In a court filing Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Lemley, accused of joining a white supremacist group and discussing violence at a gun rights rally in Virginia, is seeking his pretrial release from federal custody. (U.S. Attorney via AP, File)

