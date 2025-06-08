Neighbors 'disappointed, shocked' after gunfire scatters teens at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police continue investigating after shots were fired at a Chesterfield park where about 100 teenagers had gathered for a party on Sunday night.

A large crowd was in Harry G. Daniel Park after hours when shots were fired near the football field, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called just after 10:15 p.m. to the 6600 block of Whitepine Road for reports of a shooting at the park, according to emergency communication logs.

When officers arrived, they "encountered a large crowd gathered in the park after hours," Lt. Michael J. Lasorsa with Chesterfield Police said.

WATCH: Shots fired caused 'mass chaos' at Chesterfield park, Jon Burkett says

Shots fired caused 'mass chaos' at Chesterfield park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Officers found no victims but discovered several vehicles hit by gunfire.

Burkett reported seeing multiple shell casings on the ground and witnessing teenagers running in panic, with some fleeing to the Route 288 exit ramp and across Whitepine Road into the industrial park.

The incident is a stark contrast to the park's usual atmosphere, where summer baseball tournaments were in full swing Sunday morning as families filled the park.

"I'm disappointed, shocked," one park visitor said on Sunday. "Yeah, mostly disappointed."

Some teens, who returned Sunday morning to collect belongings they dropped while running from the scene, told Maggi Marshall that it was a party with around 100 teens gathered on the field.

The teens said that when gunfire rang out suddenly, chaos followed as people ran for their lives, with some being trampled in the rush.

SCENE VIDEO: Shots fired at Harry Daniel Park caused 'mass chaos'

SCENE VIDEO: Shots fired at Harry Daniel Park caused 'mass chaos'

As police continue their investigation, some neighbors are now questioning whether they want to return to the park without changes.

"You know, I never felt unsafe. Now, I'm a little leery about it," one neighbor said about returning to the park. "I'd like to, because I really enjoy it, but now it kind of makes you think about it a little bit."

Lasorsa said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.