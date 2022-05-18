Sailors help build Richmond home: ‘This is rewarding’

RICHMOND, Va. -- A family is getting a new home thanks in part to some sailors in Richmond as a part of the first-ever Navy Week.

About a dozen sailors volunteered Wednesday to help frame a home on the Northside for a family that will be first-time homeowners in a few short months.

The group who worked on the home is stationed at Fleet Weather Center Norfolk, so for some of them, it was quite a change of pace.

“I've never done manual labor before, so its an experience but it's rewarding to say the least,” AG Zackaria Aitighli from Boston, Mass., said.

“We're here to show that there is more to the Navy than just ships,” YN2 Nathan Web from Cibolo, Texas, said. “There are all these great sailors willing to come out and do things like this to show that we appreciate all the support we get from the local people.”

The structure will ultimately be home to a single father and his two sons who are looking forward to having a yard to play football.

Navy Week continues with more service projects at Habitat's retail store and Feed More as well as visits to schools and the Boys and Girls Club,

The event will culminate with a big display and fun activities at the Dominion RiverRock Festival this weekend.