U.S. Navy Week is in Richmond for the first time

RICHMOND, Va. — For the first time in history, the U.S. Navy will be holding a special Navy Week in the city of Richmond.

Sailors from across the nation will be volunteering throughout the community from May 16 through May 22, and allowing Richmonders the opportunity to learn more about the U.S. Navy.

It's the Navy's fifth Navy Week planned for this year.

Richmond Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances and engagements throughout the week.

There will be a "Navy Day" collaboration with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, and multiple lectures on the first African American navy flag officer, Richmond's Vice Admiral Samuel Gravely.

The Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, U.S. Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combat Craft Crew will host multiple demonstrations.

The Fleet Forces Brass Band will also have several performances throughout the week, including at the RVA Grow Farmers Market and at Kings Dominion.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.

