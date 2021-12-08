Watch
Navy: Member of SEAL Team 8 dies after training incident

AP
This undated image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois. The U.S. Navy says that the SEAL commander has died from injuries he got during a training accident in Virginia. Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday. (U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 16:20:56-05

NORFOLK, Va. -- The U.S. Navy says that a SEAL commander has died from injuries he got during a training accident in Virginia. Naval Special Warfare Command said Wednesday that Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was injured Saturday.

The 43-year-old fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter. The cause of his fall is under investigation.

A Navy official says it wasn’t clear if the rope separated from the aircraft.

Bourgeois was the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8. He died Monday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk.

Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III is commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. He says Bourgeois “was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
