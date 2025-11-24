Woman dead, another hurt in Petersburg apartments stabbing, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A woman was found dead and another person was critically injured after a stabbing at a Petersburg apartment complex on Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Navajo Court around 8:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found two victims with stab wounds, sources told Burkett.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to sources.

Sources told Burkett that the incident appears to be domestic-related.

"The public is asked to avoid the area at this time," police posted on social media around 8:40 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

