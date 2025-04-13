Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

National Wheelchair Basketball Championships return to RVA: 'It's more physical than you think'

National Wheelchair Basketball Championships returns to RVA: 'It's more physical than you think'
Posted
and last updated

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist William Hicks in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The National Wheelchair Basketball Championships returned to the Henrico Sports & Events Center.

The six-day event over two weekends is bringing thousands of athletes to the largest adapted sporting event in the country.

"In total, 100 teams and over 1,100 wheelchair basketball players will compete for a coveted national title during the two events," organizers with Sportable said.

Hunter Leemon, the group's CEO, said in a 2024 interview that bringing the national championships to Central Virginia lifts up not just the players but an entire community.

"A lot of people in our community, especially if they're not aware of what adaptive athletics is, they see our athletes as a point of inspiration, and that's fine," Leemon said. "We don't discourage that, per se. But that's not what our athletes think they are. They think they're athletes. And while they may be an inspiration to you, they're out there to kick your butt. They're out there to compete, they're out there to win."

Local News

National Wheelchair Basketball Championships returns to Richmond this weekend

Maggi Marshall

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone