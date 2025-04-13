National Wheelchair Basketball Championships return to RVA: 'It's more physical than you think'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist William Hicks in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The National Wheelchair Basketball Championships returned to the Henrico Sports & Events Center.

The six-day event over two weekends is bringing thousands of athletes to the largest adapted sporting event in the country.

"In total, 100 teams and over 1,100 wheelchair basketball players will compete for a coveted national title during the two events," organizers with Sportable said.

Hunter Leemon, the group's CEO, said in a 2024 interview that bringing the national championships to Central Virginia lifts up not just the players but an entire community.

"A lot of people in our community, especially if they're not aware of what adaptive athletics is, they see our athletes as a point of inspiration, and that's fine," Leemon said. "We don't discourage that, per se. But that's not what our athletes think they are. They think they're athletes. And while they may be an inspiration to you, they're out there to kick your butt. They're out there to compete, they're out there to win."

Local News National Wheelchair Basketball Championships returns to Richmond this weekend Maggi Marshall

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube