CBS 6 congratulates students during National Signing Day ceremonies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of Central Virginia high school students signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic journies at colleges and universities across the nation during National Signing Day ceremonies this month.
National Signing Day was February 1, 2023, and marked the first time high school students could officially declare where they intended to compete at the collegiate level.
The CBS 6 Sports team attended several of these ceremonies across Central Virginia to help honor those students who will compete at the next level.
Atlee High School
Kevin Miller
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University
Garrett Bralley
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University
Connor Bade
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University
Cam Ash
Lacrosse
University of Lynchburg
Eric Allen
Lacrosse
University of Lynchburg
Nolan Emmett
Lacrosse
Virginia State University
Lora Chandler
Field Hockey
Rhodes
Morgan Crawford
Volleyball
Loyola University of Maryland
Jacob Rose
Football
VMI
Will Jackson
Football
Shenandoah University
Austin Gaines
Football
Virginia Union
Zach Tschantre
Football
Randolph-Macon
Dylan Kildoo
Football
Christopher-Newport University
Highland Springs High School
Braylon Johnson
Football
Virginia Tech
Takye Heath
Football
Virginia Tech
Miles Greene
Football
University of Virginia
Darius Taylor
Football
Virginia Tech
Brandon Thomas
Football
Old Dominion University
Ian Wynn
Football
Fayetteville State
Lance Nelson
Football
Delaware
Caron Ferguson
Football
West Virginia State
Andre Alexander
Football
Charleston College
Alim Foster-Powell
Football
Virginia Union
Alonzo James
Football
Virginia State University
Klay Bailey
Football
UVA-Wise
Emmanuel Scott
Football
UVA-Wise
Aziz Foster-Powell
Football
Virginia State
Malik Morrow
Football
Christopher Newport University
Jayden Taylor
Football
Stevenson
Varina High School
Kenny Faison
Football
Virginia State University
Ben Blakley
Football
Virginia State University
Anthony Greene Jr.
Football
UVA-Wise
Kaveion Keys
Football
Penn State University
Jillian Sisk
Cross Country/Track
VMI
Marquis Vincent
Football
Furman
Dinwiddie High School
Collen Jackson
Football
University of Richmond
Trey McBride
Football
Emory & Henry
Daniel Marquis Smith
Football
Virginia State University
Thomas Dale High School
Brandon Rose
Virginia State University
CJ Milazzo
Bridgewater College
Stephon Hicks
Virginia Tech
Joshua Bradley
Clarke University
Brandan Cammarasana
Virginia Union University
Chase Aslett
VMI
Christian Lyons
Emory and Henry
Trinity Episcopal High School
Trai Ferguson
Football
Navy
Mario Thompson
Football
Virginia Tech
Elijah Rainer
Football
William and Mary
Hunter Brooks
Football
Davidson
Matthew Houston
Football
Christopher Newport University
Robbie Dunn
Football
VMI
Jon Brooks
Football
Christopher Newport University
Cam Fleming
Football
Virginia Tech
Carlos Moore Football Hampton University
