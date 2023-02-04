Watch Now
CBS 6 congratulates students during National Signing Day ceremonies

WTVR
Students sign their National Letters of Intent during a National Signing Day ceremony at Varina High School in Henrico County, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of Central Virginia high school students signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic journies at colleges and universities across the nation during National Signing Day ceremonies this month.

National Signing Day was February 1, 2023, and marked the first time high school students could officially declare where they intended to compete at the collegiate level.

The CBS 6 Sports team attended several of these ceremonies across Central Virginia to help honor those students who will compete at the next level.

Atlee High School

Atlee High School Signing Day 2023

Kevin Miller
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University

Garrett Bralley
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University

Connor Bade
Lacrosse
Christopher Newport University

Cam Ash
Lacrosse
University of Lynchburg

Eric Allen
Lacrosse
University of Lynchburg

Nolan Emmett
Lacrosse
Virginia State University

Lora Chandler
Field Hockey
Rhodes

Morgan Crawford
Volleyball
Loyola University of Maryland

Jacob Rose
Football
VMI

Will Jackson
Football
Shenandoah University

Austin Gaines
Football
Virginia Union

Zach Tschantre
Football
Randolph-Macon

Dylan Kildoo
Football
Christopher-Newport University

Highland Springs High School

Highland Springs High School Signing Day 2023

Braylon Johnson
Football
Virginia Tech

Takye Heath
Football
Virginia Tech

Miles Greene
Football
University of Virginia

Darius Taylor
Football
Virginia Tech

Brandon Thomas
Football
Old Dominion University

Ian Wynn
Football
Fayetteville State

Lance Nelson
Football
Delaware

Caron Ferguson
Football
West Virginia State

Andre Alexander
Football
Charleston College

Alim Foster-Powell
Football
Virginia Union

Alonzo James
Football
Virginia State University

Klay Bailey
Football
UVA-Wise

Emmanuel Scott
Football
UVA-Wise

Aziz Foster-Powell
Football
Virginia State

Malik Morrow
Football
Christopher Newport University

Jayden Taylor
Football
Stevenson

Varina High School

Varina High School Signing Day 2023

Kenny Faison
Football
Virginia State University

Ben Blakley
Football
Virginia State University

Anthony Greene Jr.
Football
UVA-Wise

Kaveion Keys
Football
Penn State University

Jillian Sisk
Cross Country/Track
VMI

Marquis Vincent
Football
Furman

Dinwiddie High School

Dinwiddie High School Signing Day 2023

Collen Jackson
Football
University of Richmond

Trey McBride
Football
Emory & Henry

Daniel Marquis Smith
Football
Virginia State University

Thomas Dale High School

Thomas Dale High School Signing Day 2023

Brandon Rose
Virginia State University

CJ Milazzo
Bridgewater College

Stephon Hicks
Virginia Tech

Joshua Bradley
Clarke University

Brandan Cammarasana
Virginia Union University

Chase Aslett
VMI

Christian Lyons
Emory and Henry

Trinity Episcopal High School

Trinity Episcopal High School Signing Day 2023

Trai Ferguson
Football
Navy

Mario Thompson
Football
Virginia Tech

Elijah Rainer
Football
William and Mary

Hunter Brooks
Football
Davidson

Matthew Houston
Football
Christopher Newport University

Robbie Dunn
Football
VMI

Jon Brooks
Football
Christopher Newport University

Cam Fleming
Football
Virginia Tech

Carlos Moore
Football 
Hampton University

