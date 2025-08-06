National Night Out gives Central Virginians the opportunity to connect with law enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. — Smiles, laughter and the smell of cookouts filled parks and parking lots across Central Virginia Tuesday night, as communities came together to celebrate National Night Out — an annual event focused on strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods they serve.

In Richmond, police officers played pickup basketball with kids, community members enjoyed local dance performances, and city departments provided access to counseling services and other public resources.

“It’s another opportunity for us to get out and meet our community when there is not crime scene tape,” said Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards. “We get to know people from our community and they get to realize we’re human beings. We wear a uniform that may be scary to some people, but underneath all of that, we are just fathers and mothers and friends and brothers.”

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that encourages local police departments to host events in neighborhoods where they serve, aiming to build new connections or deepen existing ones with residents.

Each locality added its own flair. Henrico County’s event at Dorey Park featured inflatable games, tours of first responder vehicles, and a petting zoo. In Chesterfield, families gathered at Tabernacle Baptist Church for bounce houses, food, and a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog.

The events brought out people of all ages from local leaders to elementary school students.

“The sheriff said one day you will be a sheriff and I like that,” said 5th grader Ketrelle Lawerence. “It gives me excitement and encourages me to do stuff.”

In every community, the message was the same- come as you are and enjoy the night.

“It’s people from all walks, all backgrounds, all ages — and everyone is coming together to have a good time,” one attendee said. Another added, “Be you and have fun.”

Goochland County postponed its National Night Out celebration Tuesday night due to a death in the community. The sheriff’s office said a new date will be announced in the coming days.

