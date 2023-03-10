How you can your dog can honor National K-9 Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. — An event happening at the Virginia War Memorial this weekend will honor military working and service dogs.

Monday, March 13 is National K-9 Veterans Day. However, you can celebrate and recognize the day with a .9 kilometer walk on Saturday morning.

The event at the South Belvedere Street memorial will also include stops to remember military service dogs throughout history.

Ben King, the memorial operations director, said it’s important to honor the sacrifices of these canine warriors.

“What freedom offers us is a chance to fully express love, and what creatures that we know have expressed love more openly and genuinely than our four-legged friends,” King explained. “That’s whether they are in a combat environment, or at home — that love is expressed.”

The walk is on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event is free.