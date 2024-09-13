Family, school community gather to remember Henrico teen killed in car crash: 'His candle will never go out'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico community is grieving the sudden loss of their loved one and classmate, Nathaniel Clark.

The Hermitage High School sophomore was struck and killed Sunday night while he was walking home from work.

WTVR Nathaniel Clark

On Thursday, Nathaniel's family and hundreds of classmates and teachers gathered for a vigil to remember his life on the high school's football field.

At the vigil, friends shared how Nathaniel was like a brother, and how they wished they could have more conversations with him.

“I just wish I had more time to spend with him. I love you, Nat,” said one friend.

WTVR

Nathaniel's classmates poured out memories, sharing with his parents how he was funny and always showing up for others.

“He was a supportive friend and was always there when I needed him. I just wanted to say I love him so much,” said another friend.

They remembered Nathaniel not only for his friendship but for his love for food. Many laughed as they shared how he was always looking for a snack.

WTVR

The Henrico police chief, school superintendent, board of supervisors, and school board members were also in attendance at the vigil, in support of Nathaniel's family.

Nathaniel's parents spoke at the vigil, saying that the village that showed up to share memories of Nathaniel is what is allowing them to continue on.

“So now we all need to figure out our purpose. Like what are we here for? What is our assignment,” Nathaniel's mom Ashley Fisher said.

WTVR Ashley Fisher

Fisher said her son loved taking pictures and had recently started his first job at Firehouse Subs. He was working at the job to earn money to buy equipment for his new hobby.

Fisher said she was coming home from her job at a Bon Secours health facility on Sunday when she tried texting her son.

She grew worried when she didn’t hear back. She tried calling home and then stopped by his work to check on him.

She said she was coming home from her 12-hour shift when she got to the stop light, saw all the cars, and knew it was her son.

Nathaniel was crossing Staples Mill Road near Hungary Springs Road around 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck and killed by a car driving westbound.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe page to support Nathaniel's family during this time, you can do so here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.