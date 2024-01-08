Watch Now
Twice as nice! Henrico man wins Virginia Lottery -- again!

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 8, 2024
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:41:39-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some guys have all the luck! A decade after he won $25,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, Nathan Dean won again!

The environmental chemist won $100,000 in the most recent raffle announced on January 1.

"It took a bit to convince my wife I wasn’t messing with her,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “She said, ‘There’s no way you’ve won it again!’”

Virginia Lottery winner Nathan Dean
Dean bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Lauderdale Drive in the Far West End.

His ticket was one of seven $100,000 winning tickets.

There were five tickets worth $1 million.

RaffleLogo2023.jpg

