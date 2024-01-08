Twice as nice! Henrico man wins Virginia Lottery -- again!

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some guys have all the luck! A decade after he won $25,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, Nathan Dean won again!

The environmental chemist won $100,000 in the most recent raffle announced on January 1.

"It took a bit to convince my wife I wasn’t messing with her,” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “She said, ‘There’s no way you’ve won it again!’”

Dean bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Lauderdale Drive in the Far West End.

His ticket was one of seven $100,000 winning tickets.

There were five tickets worth $1 million.

