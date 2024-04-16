Trial underway for man charged with killing former Hanover County football star

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hanover County, Virginia mother hopes for justice for her son after he was shot and killed in Norfolk more than five years ago.

Nate Evans, a former Lee-Davis High School football star, was killed near Old Dominion University's campus in what investigators called a drug deal gone bad.

One of the men charged with killing Evans went on Tuesday.

Nate's mom Brandi Evans said her worst nightmare came true in March 2019 when Hanover County deputies came to her door with the news that her son was killed.

"Honestly, I didn't believe it, I just kept saying it can't be him like you guys have it all wrong," Evans said.

John Hood

Nate was a sophomore at William & Mary at the time of his death and played running back for the Tribe.

Evans said her son loved art, dreamed of joining the NFL, and always looked to motivate others.

"Nathan's presence would just change everything, it was like he could fill this empty cup that was in you and it was overflowing, and you could live like that," Evans said. "You could feel it out for the rest of the week and be like okay I got this."

Evans said while her son was always positive, he had his struggles.

On March 21, 2019, Nate allegedly went to sell marijuana to someone he knew near ODU.

That person stole it and when Nate chased after him, Brandi Evans said her son was shot four times.

"You know one [shot] hit his heart, it's like the best part of him," she said. "They took out the best part of him."

Nate died that night.

A few days later Kri'Shawn Beamon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Four years later a second man, Keith Bryant Jr. was also charged with Nate's death.

John Hood

Evans said she wished her son wasn't there that night, and it was a mistake in judgment, but not one that should have cost Nate his life.

"I'm hoping that the person that killed my son and by default killed me will be punished," Brandi said.

Bryant is set to have his trial in Norfolk beginning Tuesday morning.