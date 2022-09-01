Gelati Celesti hosts 'Night For Natalie' to fundraise for biker seriously hurt in crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sight, smell, and taste of ice cream in the summer are as inviting as the sign inside Gelati Celesti that reads “all you need is love” with a smiling ice cream cone drawn underneath.

The flavors on the board are as varied as the emotions that bring people out to the shop for ice cream.

“Ice cream is a very emotional category. People come here generally because they want to celebrate something,” said owner Steve Rosser. “Sometimes people are a little down, and they come in to eat some ice cream to kind of get a little lift in their step. We recognize that.”

Wednesday, that “lift” is specifically for Natalie Rainer, the cyclist who was severely injured in a crash on August 13. Customer after customer came up to the register saying, “I’m here for Natalie.”

Rainer and her friend Jonah Holland were cycling on Osborne Turnpike when a driver, who police say was intoxicated, hit them both. Holland died from her injuries. Rainer remains hospitalized nearly three weeks after the crash, and her family said a long road remains in her recovery.

Rainer’s family organized a Wednesday night fundraiser to help pay for the extensive medical bills. Fifty percent of all proceeds from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. go to that effort.

“I can’t even imagine what the family is going through. It’s just terrible. Anything we can do to support, help just a little bit. It’s going to be a long journey for the family,” said Megan Ford, who came out for the fundraiser.

“I just want to support Natalie because I know her,” said Keith Caleb. “She’s a good person, she’s a caring person. She’s a real lively person, just to show the love for her, I think she’ll be really appreciative of that. That so many people have come out to do this for her.”

Family members said Rainer is improving every day but that the occasional and understandable setback happens. She has gone through several lifesaving and orthopedic surgeries and the road to recovery that lays ahead is long.

Family members said the outpouring of love from the community has been overwhelming and appreciated.

“They’re a delightful family and fortunately it sounds like Natalie is progressing. She’s got a long way to go, as they tell me, but she’s making some progress,” Rosser said. “Certainly, we have to help as a community however we can for Natalie, but also grieve for the woman who was killed. Hopefully, keeping the awareness high will shine a light on these problems with driving under the influence and bicycle safety.”

You can donate to Rainer’s fundraising page here.