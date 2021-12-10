Man identified as victim of Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide last week on Third Avenue.

The victim has been identified as Naquan Fuller, 31, of Richmond.

Just after 11 a.m. on December 2, officers were called to the 2100 block of Third Avenye fir the report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found Fuller suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.