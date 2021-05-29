Watch
Woman arrested for abducting 2-year-old from Virginia church mislead investigators

The woman accused of abducting 2-year-old Noah Trout from a Virginia church nursery apparently picked the child at random and also cased at least two other area churches the morning of the crime, Giles County investigators said Wednesday.
Posted at 6:36 PM, May 29, 2021
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. -- Authorities in Virginia have accused a woman of abducting a 2-year-old from a church, and say she tried to mislead investigators by giving them false tips.

The Roanoke Times reports Nancy Renee Fridley is charged in Giles County with abduction and child abuse or neglect.

She also faces a methamphetamine charge in Alleghany County, where Noah Gabriel Trout was located by Virginia State Police and the FBI.

According to investigators, Fridley was sending the fake tips to them with the intent of directing the search for the child into Tennessee instead of into Alleghany County in Virginia.

