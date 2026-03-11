Naked man breaks into Virginia homes; police searching for suspect

CENTERVILLE, Va. — Police are searching for a naked man who broke into three homes in a Fairfax County neighborhood in the early morning hours, did not steal anything, and fled each time before anyone was hurt.

Police say the break-ins happened in the early morning hours between March 5 and March 8 along Ealing Court and three nearby streets. Investigators believe all four incidents — three burglaries and one suspicious event — are connected, WUSA reported.

Major James Curry with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after a woman along Ealing Court was woken up by her dog barking on March 7 to find a naked man inside her home.

"We're interested in seeing what additional intent this individual might have inside those homes and that's why we're sharing this information. That's why we're putting a lot of our resources in place to get this guy and, uh, make sure it doesn't happen again," Curry said.

Scanner audio from the incident described the suspect entering through a broken basement door and walking toward a child's bedroom before fleeing out the back of the home after the daughter screamed.

Police say the suspect was fully nude in each incident, did not steal anything, and no one was hurt. Investigators say they do not yet know the suspect's motive but want to find him before the situation escalates.

"There are four cases, three burglaries, one suspicious event that we all believe are connected at this point," Curry said.

Patrols in the area have been increased. Police are asking residents to check their surveillance and doorbell cameras for any footage of the suspect and to call police with any information.

Robert Thomas, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood, said the incidents have him on edge.

"I just think that's crazy," Thomas said."I have two daughters in my house two and under. So it's very worrisome that there's some creep running around the neighborhood naked."

Other neighbors shared similar concerns and had a message for the suspect.

"That's so scary because we always walk around, I have kids, and that's dangerous," one neighbor said.

"That's insane," another said.

"Don't do it in general maybe put some clothes on," one neighbor said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Fairfax County Police's Sully District Station at 703-814-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-TIPS. You can also download the P3 Tips App Fairfax Co Crime Solvers to submit a tip.

