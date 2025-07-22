How Chesterfield eases back-to-school jitters for both students and parents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Abby Treanor knows how intimidating the first day of school can be for both students and parents.

The former full-time teacher, seeking a better work-life balance, now serves as a child safety officer within the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Part of her duties includes preparing the youngest generation and acclimating them to riding a school bus for the first time.

Treanor operates the “My First School Bus” program, a nine-year partnership with Chesterfield Schools, the library system, and the police department.

“‘My First School Bus’ is an opportunity for rising kindergartners and pre-K students to check out the bus for the first time. We also go over bus safety rules with them, so they are prepared for their first day of school. After we talk about the rules, they all get a chance to practice boarding the bus and getting off safely,” Treanor explained.

There are 13 opportunities scheduled for Chesterfield families to attend events over the summer, with less than half remaining until the first day of school.

“We instruct the kids to get in a single file line. We make sure their backpacks are on all the way and all zipped up,” Treanor stated. “We don't want any pushing when they're getting on the bus.”

Officer Treanor guides the young students on the bus while encouraging them to use the handrails on the big steps. Pre-K and kindergartners are asked to sit in the front seats close to the bus driver.

Melody Cooper brought her daughter to a Friday morning event at the North Courthouse Road Library.

“My goal was to try to make the transition easier for her going to kindergarten this fall, so she would see the bus and feel comfortable with it,” Cooper said. “I hope that she makes lots of friends, learns new things, and follows the golden rule.”

Both Treanor and Cooper admit that parents share those first-day butterflies, too.

“We're not only easing the jitters of the kids, but we're also calming down the parents. They get to meet a real bus driver and interact with us, ask us any questions, so we're helping them out as well,” Treanor stated.

Families are encouraged to register ahead of the event.

