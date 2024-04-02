Former Tribble Electric owners look to recharge Museum District building with office-to-apartment conversion

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the six years since selling their namesake electrical contracting outfit, Dody and Steve Tribble have been dabbling in real estate and are now working on their largest project yet in the Museum District.

Work is underway at 1111 N. Thompson St., where the couple is converting an 8,000-square-foot office building into 11 apartments.

From 1983 until 2018 the Tribbles owned and operated Tribble Electric, a Glen Allen-based firm that installed electrical systems on commercial and residential buildings. Among its list of clients are local developers such as Historic Housing, Fountainhead Real Estate Development and The Monument Cos.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.