Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi closes Interstate 95 south near Doswell

HANOVER CONUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 95 south near Doswell in Hanover County Friday afternoon.

The wreck is along I-95 near mile marker 100, VDOT officials said in an email around 2:20 p.m.

Traffic was backed up roughly four and a half miles as of 2:30 p.m.

"Expect continued delays and seek alternate routes," officials said.

