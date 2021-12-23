Multi-vehicle wreck causes 5-mile backup on I-95 north in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck is causing major delays along interstates 95 and 64 in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened on I-95 north near Lakeside Avenue, has closed the interstate's center and left lane as well as the left shoulder.

Traffic was backed up for five miles along I-95/I-64 coming into the city as of 4:30 p.m.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," VDOT officials warned.

