Multi-vehicle wreck causes 5-mile backup on I-95 north in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

VDOT
Posted at 4:43 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:47:45-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck is causing major delays along interstates 95 and 64 in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened on I-95 north near Lakeside Avenue, has closed the interstate's center and left lane as well as the left shoulder.

Traffic was backed up for five miles along I-95/I-64 coming into the city as of 4:30 p.m.

"Use alternate routes and expect delays," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
