Multi-vehicle wreck closes Interstate 85 north in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 85 north in Dinwiddie County Thursday afternoon.

The interstate's north right lane and shoulder are closed near Route 40, according to VDOT officials.

"Motorists are being detoured at Exit 39," officials wrote.

Traffic, which was backed up 1 mile as of about 3:30 p.m., was getting by via the left shoulder.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!