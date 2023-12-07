I-64 west in Henrico back open after multi-vehicle shut down interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Interstate 64 in Henrico County is back open after a multi-vehicle wreck closed all lanes of the interstate Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on I-64 west near the exit for Interstate 295 (mile marker 203).

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

Traffic was backed up about 1.5 miles as of 1:30 p.m.

However, officials said the scene was clear and all lanes were back open by about 1:50 p.m.

