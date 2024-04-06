Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-64 west in New Kent: 'Seek alternate routes'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 64 west near Emmaus Church Road in New Kent County Saturday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the crash scene is near mile marker 209.

Traffic, which was getting by on the right shoulder, was backed up roughly four miles as of 12:30 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

