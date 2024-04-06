Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-64 west in New Kent: 'Seek alternate routes'

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, April 6
April 6 New Kent Crash I-64 west
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 12:32:20-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 64 west near Emmaus Church Road in New Kent County Saturday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the crash scene is near mile marker 209.

Traffic, which was getting by on the right shoulder, was backed up roughly four miles as of 12:30 p.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," VDOT officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone