Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic for miles on I-64 west in New Kent

Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 22, 2024

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Traffic was backed up nearly five miles along Interstate 64 west in New Kent County Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Officials with VDOT said the wreck was near the exit for Eltham Road (mile marker 221).

As a result, traffic was backed up of 4.5 miles as of 11:30 a.m., according of officials.

"Seek alternate routes," officials warned.

