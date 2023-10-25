Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic on Interstate 95 north in Richmond Wednesday evening.

VDOT officials said the wreck has closed the interstate's right and center lanes near Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 77.6).

Traffic was backed up four miles as of about 6:10 p.m.

"Seek alternate routes," officials warned.

