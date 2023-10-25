Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-95 north in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

Posted at 6:24 PM, Oct 25, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic on Interstate 95 north in Richmond Wednesday evening.

VDOT officials said the wreck has closed the interstate's right and center lanes near Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 77.6).

Traffic was backed up four miles as of about 6:10 p.m.

"Seek alternate routes," officials warned.

