Interstate 64 in Henrico reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving dump truck

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 64 east have reopened after a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck closed the busy interstate in Henrico County on Saturday morning.

Troopers said the wreck happened around 10:35 a.m. at mile marker 185. That is just past the Dickens Road exit and before Staples Mill Road and heading into Richmond.

State police officials said that no one was seriously injured.

"Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash," VDOT officials said. "Seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

Officials said troopers are working with VDOT to divert traffic while crews clean up the scene.

VDOT officials said in an email around 12:15 p.m. that all lanes were back open and that the scene was clear.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube