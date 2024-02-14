Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic for miles on I-95 north in Richmond

Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 14, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has backed up traffic for five miles along Interstate 95 north in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck closed the center and left lanes near Belvidere Street at mile marker 76.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," VDOT officials said.

Traffic was backed up five miles as of about 5:20 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

