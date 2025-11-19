Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Multi-tractor-trailer crash' closes lanes, backs up I-95 traffic in Chesterfield

VDOT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The center and right lanes of Interstate 95 North are blocked near Route 10 due to a multi-tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

Traffic was backed up about three miles as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

