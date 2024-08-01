MS-13 inmates to face hearing for 'brutally' killing K-9, assaulting officer at Virginia prison

RICHMOND, Va. — Four inmates affiliated with the MS-13 gang accused of "brutally" killing a K-9 dog and assaulting a corrections officer at the Sussex I State Prison in April will face a hearing in September.

The inmates — Ronald Sanchez-Ramirez, Nelson Torres Alvarez, Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia, and Jose Antonio Sagastume — are facing various charges connected with the incident that left K-9 Rivan dead from stab wounds, and Correctional Officer Kharmishia Phillip-Fields injured, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

“The Virginia Department of Corrections remains steadfast in our pursuit of prosecuting these inmates to the fullest extent of the law,” said Chad Dotson, director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “Violence has no place in our facilities – and we will not stand for attacks on our corrections team or inmate population."

The incident on April 2 occurred when the four inmates allegedly attacked another inmate. Officer Fields and Rivan attempted to intervene, when, VADOC says, "Rivan was violently and repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates."

The VADOC credits Officer Fields' survival of the incident to her training and Rivan's actions.

"My office is proud to stand alongside Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes to defend the safety of our correctional officers,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m thankful for the work her office and the Virginia Department of Corrections have done to investigate this case, and my office looks forward to ensuring justice and accountability is achieved in these cases."

The full charges for the four inmates are listed below:



Ronald Sanchez-Ramirez: Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon

Nelson Torres Alvarez: Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon

Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia: Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony

Jose Antonio Sagastume: Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, and Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob

The hearing will be held on Sept. 11.