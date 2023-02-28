What drove Richmond movie theater to enforce age restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ruth and Wayne Parker loved their date night, seeing a movie about soulmates just like them.

But the couple was surprised to hear about a new policy starting this weekend that will ban those under the age of 17 from attending movies that start after 7:30 p.m.

"It belongs to them. I guess they can make the rules if they want to. Doesn't matter what we think," Ruth Parker said.

According to Joseph Masher, the owner of Bow Tie Management which is the parent company of Movieland At Boulevard Square, the policy is in reaction to what customers say they want.

"The next logical step our guests have asked for is a more mature moviegoing experience, especially in Scott's Addition where all the other neighboring businesses as well have similar policies," Masher said.

The policy will be in place regardless of the film's rating or if a parent is present.

Some theatergoers say the change is a questionable movie, especially with theaters struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The reason we've been slower is because of the lack of product but people are still coming out in droves when there's a movie they want to see," Masher said.

Masher said theaters hope that numbers will rebound significantly by the end of 2024. Just as theaters have survived the invention of television, home releases and streaming services, Masher sees a new dawn for theaters that cater to audiences that reflect their communities.

"I'm thinking they are just doing what they have to do," Ruth Parker said.

Masher said this policy isn't set in stone just yet, adding that it is acting as a trial run for Bow Tie Management. If the policy doesn't sit well with the community, it could be reversed.