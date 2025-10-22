Mortgage company worker shot, killed on the job in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A mortgage company employee was shot and killed while working on a property Tuesday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Mountain View Road. A caller told the sheriff's office that their coworker was in the area for work and that they heard shots being fired over the phone but could no longer reach their coworker.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the driveway unresponsive.

"Deputies established a perimeter due to not knowing where the shooter was located. Deputies noticed movement inside of the residence and began communicating with the subject," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were able to arrest the suspect after a brief standoff.

The victim, identified as Michael Dodge II, 35, of Caroline County, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said Dodge was on the property to perform work for a mortgage company.

Dodge was shot multiple times.

Donald Thomas, 64, of Stafford, is charged with first degree murder and unlawfully shooting or wounding in the commission of a felony.

Thomas is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Michael Dodge II to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

