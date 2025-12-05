Mountain MiniSplits hopes to heat-up Richmond HVAC market

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Doug Nunn, left, and Ben Wright have teamed up to launch Mountain MiniSplits, a company focused on installing ductless heating and cooling systems.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Eyeing an opening in the Richmond-area HVAC market, two friends and homebuilding business associates have launched a new company focused solely on ductless mini-split systems.

Doug Nunn and Ben Wright recently opened Mountain MiniSplits, a firm specializing in installing the heating and cooling systems that can be used to improve service in challenging spaces such as building additions, garages and sunrooms, older homes and other areas where ductwork doesn’t reach. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

