Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Route 10 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 10 near Womack Road Friday afternoon.

According to Chesterfield Police, the motorcyclist was traveling west on Route 10 when the driver of a white Nissan Altima pulled out from Womack onto Route 10. The motorcyclist struck the driver's side of the Altima.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the Altima was not injured.

The Crash Team was on scene and VDOT has closed the westbound lanes of Route 10. The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for three to four hours.

This is a developing story.

