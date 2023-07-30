Motorcycle ride honors 4-year-old girl, Marine veteran who share unique bond

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A charity motorcycle ride was held Saturday in Central Virginia in honor of a four-year-old girl and a 50-year-old Marine veteran who share a unique bond.

Kelvin Douglas, who now works with children with special needs, has Stage 4 renal disease and is in need of a kidney while Skyla Travis needs a new liver.

The pair hope the event will help raise awareness about the need for more organ donors, especially for under-represented communities.

“All these people came out here to support us and we're very, very thankful,” Douglas said. “We're making a big donation to Donate Life Virginia.”

The ride started at the Harley Davidson in Prince George County and continued to Sutherland, Virginia.

Click here to learn more about organ donation, including being a living donor, Douglas said the first step is getting tested.

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

