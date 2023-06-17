Driver killed in motorcycle wreck on busy Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal crash along Hull Street Road at the intersection of Bayside Lane on Saturday afternoon.

A Chevrolet Equinox was headed west on Hull Street Road when it was struck by a Suzuki Boulevard C90 motorcycle just after 2:20 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, officers said.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The wreck closed all westbound lanes Hull Street Road, according to VDOT officials.

"Expect delays and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.