Mother’s Day dinner honors Richmond mother, infant daughter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following the funeral of a Richmond mother and her infant daughter slain in quintuple shooting in the courtyard of a Richmond apartment complex, several organizations teamed up to support tenants grappling with loss and trauma in the wake of the tragedy.

Thirty-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah, were killed. A 29-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl were also wounded.

Nyiaka James organized the early Mother’s Day dinner in honor of Hill and her daughter because she empathized with the families and community.

James said her goal for the event was to get back to the positive aspects of being part of a community.

“It was really about bringing community back home," Kames said. "You know we lost this young lady, we lost her baby at three months old. And it's just like, enough is enough. It's time to make a change..."

James hopes to continue to organize similar events in the future.

