Mother of missing Richmond woman begs community to share her story

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police highlighted three missing person cases during a press conference at the Police Training Academy on Monday.

Keeshae Jacobs was last seen on September 26, 2016. Jacobs, who was 21-years-old at the time, visited a friend's house near Chimborazo Park in Church Hill. She texted her mother that she made it safely and that she'd see her the next day.

Sunday marked five years since Jacob’s mother last had contact with her daughter.

“That was the last time I talked to my daughter or have seen my daughter," she told CBS 6. "I never thought it would be five years and she still wouldn't be here."

Toni Jacobs wiped away tears as she asked for the public’s help in finding her daughter.

“I’m pleading and begging with the public, to please help me, please help my daughter,” Toni said. “Help all these families that have missing loved ones. They have people who love them.”

Currently, Richmond Police don't have updates to provide on Keeshae's case, but investigators previously determined that foul play was suspected.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett droplets of Keeshae's blood were found on clothing inside the apartment. However, there are no arrests or charges as of now, though a male person of interest is in custody.

As the anxiety of having no answers consumes her, Toni Jacobs is calling on the community to continue to spread Keeshae's name, pictures and story.

"She used to hug all the time," Toni Jacobs said. "For no reason, she'd say 'Mom, I need a hug.' And I'd be like, 'Keeshae, I just gave you a hug five minutes ago."

Toni said she replays small moments with her daughter all the time.