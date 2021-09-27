Help bring these people missing from Richmond back home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police highlighted three missing person cases on Monday.

All three people highlighted by police were last seen in the month of September.

Benjamin Lott was last seen on September 26, 2008.

Robert Long was last seen on September 18, 2011.

Keeshae Jacbos was last seen on September 26, 2016.

Richmond Police plan to update the investigations into the missing people and ask the community to help by coming forward with information or sharing their stories on social media.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

