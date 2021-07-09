Mother continues to remember son 12 years after his mysterious death

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twice a year for the past 12 years, Patricia West-Blowe puts on the same white t-shirt bearing the name and photo of her son Damion West.

On this day and his birthday.

She wears the shirt on his birthday and on July 9. The second date marks the anniversary, now 12 years, since he was found dead at Ivy Walk apartments where he worked as a security guard.

"I think about him. I miss him," West-Blowe said.

For the past 12 years, his case has remained open.

"I just take it one day at a time," West-Blowe said.

Chesterfield County Police say West's security reports from the night in question mention interactions with several people throughout his shift.

In the early hours of July 9, residents of the apartments called 911, reporting that his car had crashed into a tree line. His body was found next to a nearby retention pond.

West-Blowe says that the family visits that spot each year and hosts family get-togethers to keep his memory alive.

"And we'll got out and eat at one of his special restaurants or go and do something that he likes to do," West-Blowe said.

"It was awful what happened to him," Chesterfield County Police Captain Michael Breeden said.

Breeden responded to the case that day working as a K9 officer.

"Looked like he was chased away and then there was some sort of trauma,"

Now, Breeden is in charge of the cold case unit that continues to look into West's case.

"The family deserves that closure," Breeden said.

Breeden said that in order to solve the case, they need witnesses to come forward to share what they know.

"Because we know that there are people out there that know something and they know who killed Damion West," Breeden said.

West-Blowe said that while she forgives whoever is responsible, she said that they still need to face justice.

"It's bad when you know something and don't speak out on it. Like I said one time before. It could be yours," West-Blowe said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-0660.