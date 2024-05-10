A Mother's Day to remember. This mother and son will graduate from Virginia State together: 'My mama did it'

ETTRICK, Va. -- Tanya Mccoy and Kevin Mccoy Jr. are among the thousands of college graduates who will receive their diplomas this month in Central Virginia.

Unlike most of the graduates who walk across the stage, the Mccoys share a very special bond.

The Virginia State University graduates are mother and son.

Tanya Mccoy was moved to tears during graduation practice on Friday.

She began her music degree at VSU in 1987 but left to sing in a gospel choir internationally. The drive to create a legacy is what she said drew her back to finish her degree.

“I accomplished what I started. I can’t believe I did it. I did it,” she said.

WTVR

Kevin Mccoy Jr. also said he didn’t have a linear path towards a college degree. He spent the last seven years identifying his passions and finding his purpose.

During that time, he said he built his character and put him on a leadership path in the military and with a business management degree.

“There is going to be a whole lot of pride from me when I walk the stage,” he said.

While mother and son may have taken different paths, they’ll walk together to become college graduates.

WTVR

They beamed with pride reflecting on how they both conquered life's challenges.

Kevin also shared the pride he will feel when his mom walks across the stage.

“Most people don’t follow through with what they say they are going to do, especially when it comes to finishing their degree and my mama did just that,” he said.

It’s a family achievement that will give this Mother's Day weekend a whole new meaning.

“I don’t need no flowers. I don’t need no gifts. I have won,” Tanya said.

