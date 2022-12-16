The 'most aggressive model' brings snow to Virginia over Christmas weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- "This is not a forecast," CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel said, "but let me show you the most aggressive model. The reason I'm going to show this to you is because this is the model that really nailed the ice storm that hit [Thursday, December 15]. So let's go with the hot hand."

Zach then proceeded to share what that one model predicted in terms of winter weather for the coming week into Christmas weekend. Again, this is NOT his forecast.

"As we get into Friday, Friday morning, some rain and then get over into the snow by Friday afternoon, some mixed precipitation in here, some snow back to the west by Saturday," he said. " Again, everything lifts out of here, but not before getting a period of snow that moves through the area and the potential for some accumulation again, can't even touch on that just yet. But that's the next system for us. So continue to just talk about the potential there and something to definitely watch."

