More championship pickleball courts are coming to Henrico: 'One heck of a community'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — There may be adults who want to play softball in western Henrico County, but their numbers are apparently dwarfed by the “thousands” who want to play pickleball.

And in satisfying those residents, Henrico County sees a potentially big economic opportunity as well.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to convert a softball field at Pouncey Tract Park into 12 pickleball courts, including two championship courts.

Supervisor Tommy Branin, who made the motion to award the $4.4 million contract to Rainbow Construction Corp, said his constituents were demanding the change.

“There’s over a thousand people that are jumping out of their skin, because I get emails and calls practically weekly, and it really has created one heck of a community,” Branin said.

He said the project will help the county stand out in attracting players and tournaments, as well as the revenues they will bring to the area.

"This will put us over the edge," he said.

Henrico currently has 26 courts across four locations, including a dozen already at the Pouncey tract location.

The new 12-court pickleball complex will include covered spectator seating and LED sports lighting.

A standard court measures 34 by 64 feet, while the championship court is slightly larger, at 44 feet by 74 feet, with more hardscaping beyond the baselines and sidelines.

The project, which is planned just north of the Short Pump Middle School track, includes the construction of an adjoining 103-space parking lot, road improvements, and an underground stormwater detention facility.

“Henrico County residents have embraced pickleball since we built our first courts in 2018,” said John Zannino, director of the Division of Recreation & Parks. “We’re excited to meet the growing demand for pickleball courts with what will be our largest complex at Pouncey Tract Park. By including two championship courts, we will not only serve our residents but also position Henrico to attract regional and national pickleball tournaments that will continue to enhance sports tourism in the county and region.”

The County says in the last three years, the current Pouncey Tract location and the other sites have drawn 3,800 pickleball players for tournaments, including the Virginia Pickleboo Classic, the Virginia Pickleball Classic and the World Pickleball Tour's Richmond Pickleball Classic.

Work at the site will start in September and the facility will be completed in June of next year.

