Man killed in Chester community; homicide investigation underway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was found shot and killed early Thursday morning at a Chester apartment community along the 12300 block of Moores Lake Road in Chesterfield County, according to police.

"At about 4:07 a.m., police responded for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The adult male was pronounced deceased on scene. There is no threat to the community at this time," a Chesterfield police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident.

Police have not shared information about a shooting suspect, a motive, and have not yet released the victim's name.

Moores Lake Road is located between Route 1 and Interstate 95, not far from W. Hundred Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.