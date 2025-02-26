Man dies days after being hit by car on Monument Avenue in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has died days after he was hit by a car along Monument Avenue in Henrico.

Henrico police announced Wednesday that Shawn Quentin Ford, 43, of Richmond, died Tuesday from his injuries. The crash happened on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8:40 p.m.

Initial investigation shows Ford was walking in the right westbound lane when he was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox. Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-928-0033 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Shawn Ford to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

