Pedestrian hit by car on Monument Avenue in Henrico

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Monument Avenue in Henrico County on Thursday night.

Henrico police say the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near Pepper Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital. The severity of their injuries has not been released.

Police said the driver is cooperating and the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

