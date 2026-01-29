Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace will pass through RVA. Here's their planned route.

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace are making their way toward Central Virginia, stopping in Brunswick County Wednesday night.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion, and nonviolence. The monks crossed the border from North Carolina into Brunswick County, Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 28 — the 95th day of their journey.

"Virginia, we are honored to walk your roads," the group shared on social media. "May we share peace, compassion, unity, and healing together as we move closer to our destination."

The monks stopped for a public visit at the Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg Wednesday night. Click here to watch a replay of the live stream on Facebook.

On Thursday, they will walk along Highway 46 North, stopping for lunch at the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center (13516 Christianna Highway) before continuing north through Lawrencesville.

From there, they will head toward Alberta where they will rest overnight at Bethel United Methodist Church. It has not been announced if they will host a visit at this location.

They are expected to arrive in Petersburg on Jan. 31, and Richmond on Feb. 1, according to the Walk for Peace Overview Map.

According to the map, they will also pass through:



Ladysmith

Fredericksburg

Marine Corps Base Quantico

Catlett

Comptons Corner (Centreville)

Arlington

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect, providing the following guidelines:



Keep the area quiet, peaceful, and deeply respectful

Please do not walk with the monks

When greeting the monks, place your hands in prayer and bow

No gifts other than flowers as a sign of respect

Do not touch the monks — no handshakes, hugs, or high fives

The monks may avert their eyes, it is a sign of respect

Some monks take vows that prohibit contact with the opposite gender, please be mindful

For more information on the Walk for Peace, visit their Facebook page or website.

